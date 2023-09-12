Market cap of Sabre Corporation [SABR] reaches 1.64B – now what?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] price plunged by -5.37 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sabre Corporation Announces Settlement of the Exchange Offers for Certain Senior Secured Debt Securities Due 2025 and Issuance of New Notes Due 2027.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced the settlement of the previously announced exchange offers (each, an “Exchange Offer” and together, the “Exchange Offers”) by Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabre, for any and all of its outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “September 2025 Notes”) and 9.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “April 2025 Notes” and, together with the September 2025 Notes, the “Existing Notes” and each of them a “series” of Existing Notes), and the issuance of Sabre GLBL’s new 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “New Notes” and together with the Existing Notes, the “Securities”).

The Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 5, 2023 (the “Expiration Date”). Approximately $776 million and $66 million of September 2025 Notes and April 2025 Notes, respectively, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the early exchange date and withdrawal deadline, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 18, 2023, and a further approximately $11 million and $0.1 million of September 2025 Notes and April 2025 Notes, respectively, were validly tendered as of the Expiration Date. In total, approximately $787 million and $66 million of September 2025 Notes and April 2025 Notes, respectively, were exchanged by Sabre GLBL on September 7, 2023 (the “Settlement Date”).

A sum of 5751454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.12M shares. Sabre Corporation shares reached a high of $5.095 and dropped to a low of $4.74 until finishing in the latest session at $4.76.

The one-year SABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.66. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.