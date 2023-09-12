Market cap of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] reaches 2.78M – now what?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.28 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with BioStem Technologies to Commercialize Amniotic Tissue Allograft as Avenova® Allograft.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) and BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM) announce an agreement under which NovaBay has been granted the right to commercialize BioStem Technologies’ Amniotic Tissue Allograft, which is intended for use as a protective covering during the repair of ocular surfaces.

Amniotic Tissue Allograft provides a protective environment or covering for repair of the cornea and conjunctiva, helping ocular surface to return to a healthier state. NovaBay intends to commercialize the prescription-only product as Avenova Allograft to leverage its Avenova eyecare brand and encourage use with other Avenova products. Medically necessary procedures with the Avenova Allograft will be reimbursed through Medicare.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 16.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBY stock has inclined by 1.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.61% and lost -64.56% year-on date.

The market cap for NBY stock reached $2.78 million, with 4.21 million shares outstanding and 3.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.59K shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 56682332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

NBY stock trade performance evaluation

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.13. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6783, while it was recorded at 0.6205 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3594 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.32 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.92.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -65.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.34. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$492,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.