Market cap of Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] reaches 13.18B – now what?

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NMR] price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 5955525 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 994.58K shares. Nomura Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.21 and dropped to a low of $4.14 until finishing in the latest session at $4.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year NMR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomura Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77.

NMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, NMR shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nomura Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.86 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.74.

Return on Total Capital for NMR is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 892.41. Additionally, NMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 378.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] managed to generate an average of $3,465,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomura Holdings Inc. go to 10.90%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.