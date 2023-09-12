Market Analysts see Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.83%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cronos Group Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Industry-leading balance sheet with $841 million in cash and short-term investments.

Increased 2023 operating expense savings target to $20 to $25 million.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock dropped by -21.57%. The one-year Cronos Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.96. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.19 billion, with 380.96 million shares outstanding and 199.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 8602749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 37.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$491,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

CRON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.