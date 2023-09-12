ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] price surged by 19.38 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ImmunityBio Announces $470 Million Equity and Debt Financing From Founder, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Nant Entities.

Financing improves the company’s balance sheet and provides $200 million of capital, as follows:.

Exchange of $270 million of debt held by Nant Entities into ImmunityBio equity resulting in deleveraging of the Company’s balance sheet.

A sum of 9977566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. ImmunityBio Inc. shares reached a high of $1.55 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

The one-year IBRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.78. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1189.21.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1210, while it was recorded at 1.4080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1330 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

IBRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.