H.C. Wainwright lifts Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.78 during the day while it closed the day at $4.73. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx Showcased Encouraging Data on Treatment Satisfaction and Efficacy of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) for IBS-C at GHAPP 2023.

“IBS-C can be incredibly challenging to manage and can significantly disrupt the quality of life for many patients who experience multiple symptoms, including abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort. There is a growing body of data that continues to expand our understanding of IBSRELA and how it works to provide symptomatic relief. These data provide additional evidence of IBSRELA’s safety and efficacy, bringing much needed relief to those living with IBS-C,” said Laura Williams, MD, MPH, chief medical officer of Ardelyx. “The data presented at GHAPP demonstrate that people with IBS-C are experiencing significant improvements in abdominal symptom scores when treated with IBSRELA and that efficacy and durability are consistent across a diverse group of patients. These symptomatic improvements are also manifested in patient reported outcomes of treatment satisfaction.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. stock has also loss -1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDX stock has inclined by 18.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.87% and gained 65.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $1.02 billion, with 214.95 million shares outstanding and 214.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 4937437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.