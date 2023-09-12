For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $90.3949 during the day while it closed the day at $89.60. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM that TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP Establish Joint Venture to Bring Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing to Europe.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM), Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced a plan to jointly invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH, in Dresden, Germany to provide advanced semiconductor manufacturing services. ESMC marks a significant step towards construction of a 300mm fab to support the future capacity needs of the fast-growing automotive and industrial sectors, with the final investment decision pending confirmation of the level of public funding for this project. The project is planned under the framework of the European Chips Act.

The planned fab is expected to have a monthly production capacity of 40,000 300mm (12-inch) wafers on TSMC’s 28/22 nanometer planar CMOS and 16/12 nanometer FinFET process technology, further strengthening Europe’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem with advanced FinFET transistor technology and creating about 2,000 direct high-tech professional jobs. ESMC aims to begin construction of the fab in the second half of 2024 with production targeted to begin by the end of 2027.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock has also loss -3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSM stock has declined by -12.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.69% and gained 20.28% year-on date.

The market cap for TSM stock reached $439.63 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 7251686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $112.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64.

TSM stock trade performance evaluation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.63, while it was recorded at 91.23 for the last single week of trading, and 90.96 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.54 and a Gross Margin at +58.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.90.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 33.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 6.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.