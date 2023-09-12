Exane BNP Paribas lifts Barclays PLC [BCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Barclays Announces New Senior Appointments in Healthcare Investment Banking and in Equity Research.

Maneet Singh and Evan Matlin named Co-Heads of M&A Healthcare in the US; Jon Swope to join Healthcare Information Technology Banking team; Stephanie Davis to separately join and lead US Healthcare Technology & Digital Health Equity Research.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barclays today announced new senior appointments in Healthcare Investment Banking and in Equity Research. They include the hiring of Maneet Singh and appointment of Evan Matlin as new Co-Heads of Healthcare M&A in the United States, Jon Swope joining the Healthcare Information Technology Banking team, and Stephanie Davis in Equity Research.

A sum of 6709804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.69M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $7.58 and dropped to a low of $7.51 until finishing in the latest session at $7.54.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.04. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 364.06.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.