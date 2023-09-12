Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -29.85% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $27.62 on 09/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.575, while the highest price level was $28.095. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details.

As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings on October 18, 2023. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.85 percent and weekly performance of -3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 6115338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $34.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.32.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.96, while it was recorded at 27.60 for the last single week of trading, and 33.18 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.