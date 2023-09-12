Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] fell -21.14% so far this year. What now?

Bowlero Corp. [NYSE: BOWL] gained 4.94% on the last trading session, reaching $10.63 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Bowlero Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2023.

Record Full Year 2023 with $1,059 million of Revenue. 16.1% Revenue Growth over FY22 and 57.5% Revenue Growth over FY19.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, today provided financial results for the fourth quarter and the full 2023 Fiscal Year, which ended on July 2, 2023. Fourth quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 had an extra week of results compared to Fourth quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023.

Bowlero Corp. represents 165.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.91 billion with the latest information. BOWL stock price has been found in the range of $10.28 to $11.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, BOWL reached a trading volume of 5461242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOWL shares is $19.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bowlero Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bowlero Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOWL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BOWL stock

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, BOWL shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.71. Bowlero Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.28.

Return on Total Capital for BOWL is now 8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 659.14. Additionally, BOWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] managed to generate an average of -$3,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 207.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Bowlero Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]

The top three institutional holders of BOWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BOWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BOWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.