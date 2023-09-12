Avantax Inc. [AVTA] moved up 28.02: Why It’s Important

Avantax Inc. [NASDAQ: AVTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.99%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Avantax Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Cetera Holdings.

Avantax Stockholders to Receive $26.00 Per Share in Cash.

Avantax Financial Professionals and Accounting Firms to Expand and Enhance Cetera’s Wealth Management Group Ecosystem.

Over the last 12 months, AVTA stock rose by 23.80%. The one-year Avantax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for AVTA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $934.25 million, with 38.35 million shares outstanding and 36.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.11K shares, AVTA stock reached a trading volume of 7384327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avantax Inc. [AVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTA shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Avantax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantax Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

AVTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Avantax Inc. [AVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.99. With this latest performance, AVTA shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for Avantax Inc. [AVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.17, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 24.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avantax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantax Inc. [AVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Avantax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.47.

Return on Total Capital for AVTA is now -1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantax Inc. [AVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.77. Additionally, AVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantax Inc. [AVTA] managed to generate an average of $4,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Avantax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AVTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantax Inc. go to 15.00%.

Avantax Inc. [AVTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

