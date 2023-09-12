Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] moved up 1.14: Why It’s Important

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] gained 1.14% or 0.0 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 9244588 shares. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 5:01 AM that Aurora Mobile Launches its AI Bots Creation Platform, GPTBots.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said that as ChatGPT has opened the door to infinite possibilities, Hong Kong enterprises need to quickly introduce “enterprise-level” technologies to employees, customers, and partners to create new products and markets leveraging automated redundant communication and data processing to improve user experience. This initiative aligns closely with the launch of the Company’s first AI bots creation platform GPTBots in the Asia-Pacific region. With GPTBots, enterprise users can build, train, and deploy AI bots to handle specific tasks within their business environment in about an hour without any programming experience. Using a simple user interface and just a few clicks, they can easily, economically, and efficiently create their own ‘ChatGPT’ catered specifically for the various scenarios needed within their business.

It opened the trading session at $0.1923, the shares rose to $0.1942 and dropped to $0.1575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JG points out that the company has recorded -74.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 186.37K shares, JG reached to a volume of 9244588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $1.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for JG stock

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, JG shares dropped by -28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.59 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2284, while it was recorded at 0.1632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4955 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.49 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.53.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.57. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$27,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]

The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.