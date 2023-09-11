why Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.44

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 22.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Canopy Growth Showcases Power of Brands with Industry Awards.

Tweed nominated for Karma Cup and Grow Up Awards; Wana a finalist for Grow Up Award.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced that two of the Company’s brands in the Canadian adult-use market have been recognized as finalists for prestigious industry awards.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 717.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $668.36 million with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $0.736 to $0.959.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.63M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 121009768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.87. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 99.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4712, while it was recorded at 0.7455 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5980 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.73. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$2,022,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.