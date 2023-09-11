why Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.17

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.10%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast.

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock rose by 51.75%. The one-year Baker Hughes Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.02. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.56 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 8085077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.03, while it was recorded at 37.05 for the last single week of trading, and 30.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.