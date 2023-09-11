Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Revenue clocked in at $4.40 million, down -73.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 4.19% or 0.07 points to close at $1.74 with a heavy trading volume of 70267218 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that VERB’s MARKET.live Launches Groundbreaking TikTok Integration.

New Strategic Relationship Expands US Addressable Audience To More Than 150 Million.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $1.83, the shares rose to $2.54 and dropped to $1.7001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERB points out that the company has recorded -66.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -152.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 70267218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 143.36. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 64.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1511, while it was recorded at 1.8431 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7233 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.33 and a Gross Margin at +38.10. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -306.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -404.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.43. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$340,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VERB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VERB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.