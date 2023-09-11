UBS slashes price target on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] – find out why.

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.19 during the day while it closed the day at $1.17. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock has also loss -3.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LU stock has declined by -26.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.00% and lost -39.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LU stock reached $2.66 billion, with 2.30 billion shares outstanding and 2.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 11457929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $1.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4674, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8788 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +73.84. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.00. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $142,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to -8.55%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.