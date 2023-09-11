PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Revenue clocked in at $22.55 billion, up 16.91% YTD: What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$1.27. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 9863011 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.06M shares. PDD Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $96.8299 and dropped to a low of $93.73 until finishing in the latest session at $95.34.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.83. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $120.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.25, while it was recorded at 99.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now 27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of $360,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 22.47%.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.