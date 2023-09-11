Paramount Global [PARA] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $14

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] price surged by 4.92 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Paramount’s 27th Community Day.

For the 27th consecutive year, thousands of Paramount employees gathered across the globe to create impact in their communities by contributing to a magnitude of social and environmental causes. This year’s theme was TOGETHER FOR GOOD, which underscores Paramount’s collective commitment of giving back. Employees joined volunteer events in-person and virtually maximizing participation across the globe.

Thousands of Paramount employees participated in 2023 Paramount Community Day. Additionally, 170+ volunteer projects were organized and curated across the following focus areas: education & mentorship, environmental & animal care, Health & Well-Being Care, Skills-Based Volunteering, and Kits/Resource supplies assembling. Paramount Community Day showcased 155 community partners participating in events across 43 markets globally. This resulted in close to 19K volunteer hours logged on this single day alone, which is truly a testament to the values of our culture.

A sum of 13773539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.33M shares. Paramount Global shares reached a high of $13.715 and dropped to a low of $13.02 until finishing in the latest session at $13.66.

The one-year PARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.08. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $18.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -3.70%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.