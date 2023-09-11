Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 135.67% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -0.53% or -0.08 points to close at $15.13 with a heavy trading volume of 33807818 shares. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Policlinico Gemelli and Palantir Technologies Partner to Use AI to Advance Data Science for Healthcare.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”) and Gemelli Generator Real World Data (RWD), a research facility of Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS (“Policlinico Gemelli”), today announced a partnership to implement digital medicine research solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care and health outcomes.

Policlinico Gemelli’s digital research center, Generator RWD, will utilize Palantir Foundry as one of the key enabling platforms to manage the full scale and complexity of healthcare data. Foundry’s AI capabilities will be utilized to generate Real World Evidence in support of clinical and translational research aimed at drug and indication discovery, improved patient care, and the development of digital medicine solutions for healthcare research in Italy and within their partnerships at global scale.

It opened the trading session at $15.12, the shares rose to $15.61 and dropped to $15.085, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded 96.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 69.48M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 33807818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 87.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.