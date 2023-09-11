Nomura lifts NIO Inc. [NIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.04 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM that BestGrowthStocks.com issues an Extensive Comprehensive Analysis on NIO Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 5th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued an extensive analysis on NIO Inc. a Chinese EV manufacturer and smartphone provider.

NIO Inc. stock is now 2.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.15 and lowest of $9.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.74, which means current price is +43.43% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 65.07M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 26090750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Inc. [NIO]?

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for NIO Inc. [NIO]

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.