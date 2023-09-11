Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $80

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $70.18 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 27, 2023.

The call will be webcast live at investors.micron.com. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.53 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $69.61 to $70.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.53M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 9804579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $75.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.18, while it was recorded at 70.23 for the last single week of trading, and 61.53 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.