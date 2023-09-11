Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Stock trading around $55.74 per share: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a low on 09/08/23, posting a -1.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.74. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q2 Net Revenue: $1.341 billion, declined by 12% year-on-year.

Q2 Gross Margin: 38.9% GAAP gross margin; 60.3% non-GAAP gross margin.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9415219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $48.82 billion, with 860.90 million shares outstanding and 858.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.49M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 9415219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $70.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.56, while it was recorded at 56.97 for the last single week of trading, and 48.38 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 14.15%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

