Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] reaches 3.80M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] traded at a high on 09/08/23, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Corporate and Financial Results.

Key Highlights:.

Advanced clinical development initiatives for Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200, with planned initiation of a Phase 2a clinical trial in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in the first quarter of 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39120535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.52%.

The market cap for ZVSA stock reached $3.80 million, with 30.89 million shares outstanding and 19.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 39120535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has ZVSA stock performed recently?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.38 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1830, while it was recorded at 0.1299 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9504 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZVSA is now -28.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, ZVSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,759 per employee.ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]

