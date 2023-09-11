Market cap of Planet Labs PBC [PL] reaches 850.19M – now what?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] price plunged by -11.04 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Planet Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue of $53.8 Million.

A sum of 8320977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Planet Labs PBC shares reached a high of $2.90 and dropped to a low of $2.51 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

The one-year PL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.81. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.69. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

PL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.