Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.12 during the day while it closed the day at $41.00. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Wells Fargo Greenlights Year Three of Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Peer Support Milestone Circles Program For Women Businesses.

Citing the growing “neighbor effect,” 12-week Milestone Circles program sees record demand.

The non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and Wells Fargo have announced the third year of the Milestone Circles program, a commitment to serving even more women in year three, while bringing the peer-driven mentorship program to a total of 4,000 women by the end of next year.

Wells Fargo & Company stock has also loss -0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WFC stock has declined by -3.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.32% and lost -0.70% year-on date.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $147.92 billion, with 3.70 billion shares outstanding and 3.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.22M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 13917051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $50.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.50, while it was recorded at 41.13 for the last single week of trading, and 42.54 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $114.8 billion, or 74.6% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.