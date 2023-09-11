Market Analysts see Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gaining to $63. Time to buy?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price plunged by -1.08 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LithiumBank Engages SLB to Conduct Subsurface Reservoir Modelling for Resource Estimation at Park Place Lithium Brine Project, West-Central Alberta.

A sum of 8320046 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.25M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $61.16 and dropped to a low of $59.82 until finishing in the latest session at $60.17.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.35. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $65.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.94, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 52.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.48. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.08. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of $34,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 32.70%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.