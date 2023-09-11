JP Morgan slashes price target on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] – find out why.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.87 at the close of the session, up 1.68%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BANK INVESTMENT AIMS TO IMPROVE REVENUE CYCLE FOR HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, Veuu to create AI-based solutions to address pain points.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has invested in Veuu, a healthcare fintech, to develop artificial intelligence-based solutions to revenue cycle challenges common within the healthcare industry.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now -22.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.9375 and lowest of $10.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.74, which means current price is +19.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.60M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 17559519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

