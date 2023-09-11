Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] is 23.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a low on 09/08/23, posting a -1.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, “Ginkgo”), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that Anna Marie Wagner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:55 p.m. ET.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18123331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.02%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $4.18 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.27M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 18123331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 38.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.