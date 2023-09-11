Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.38 during the day while it closed the day at $3.76. The company report on September 9, 2023 at 12:30 AM that FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Sets a New Lap Record in its Class at Buttonwillow Raceway Park.

On September 7th, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance broke the fastest lap record in the SUV and Crossover categories as an All Ability aiHypercar at the world-renowned Buttonwillow Raceway Park, located north of Los Angeles, CA.

The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance also recently set a remarkable new record in its class at Willow Springs on June 6th, achieving the fastest lap time of 1 minute and 35 seconds among ultimate luxury production EVs weighing over 6,000 pounds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also loss -50.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -84.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.10% and lost -83.81% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $69.94 million, with 18.60 million shares outstanding and 15.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 14067417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 2.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.03. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -82.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.20 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.53 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.