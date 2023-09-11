EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] moved up 23.76: Why It’s Important

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 09/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2199, while the highest price level was $0.2922. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EZGO Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 8,849,558 Ordinary Shares and warrants to purchase 8,849,558 Ordinary Shares, at a combined purchase price of $1.13 per Ordinary Share and the associated warrant. Each associated warrant is exercisable to purchase one Ordinary Share for $1.13. The warrant has a term equal to three years from the issuance date. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $10 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about September 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.50 percent and weekly performance of -89.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -88.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EZGO reached to a volume of 100640606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

EZGO stock trade performance evaluation

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -89.84. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -88.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.21 for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9888, while it was recorded at 0.9134 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4117 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Institutional Ownership

