Deutsche Bank lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] closed the trading session at $56.67 on 09/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.56, while the highest price level was $57.07. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Cisco Networking Academy Fostering Founders, One Learner at a Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.18M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 13990669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.58, while it was recorded at 57.14 for the last single week of trading, and 50.03 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.