Credit Suisse lifts XP Inc. [XP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] traded at a low on 09/08/23, posting a -0.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.87. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that XP Inc. Announces Cash Dividend.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023. The total dividend paid will be US$320,000,000 or US$0.58 per common share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9947898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XP Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for XP stock reached $14.06 billion, with 528.21 million shares outstanding and 458.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 9947898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $27.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.20, while it was recorded at 25.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.96 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 311.47. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc. [XP] managed to generate an average of $100,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

