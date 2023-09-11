Citigroup Inc. [C] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $40.59 on 09/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.28, while the highest price level was $40.69. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Participating in the NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.26 percent and weekly performance of -1.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.91M shares, C reached to a volume of 15022889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $54.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 541.14.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.73 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.65, while it was recorded at 41.13 for the last single week of trading, and 46.86 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.