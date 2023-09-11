C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $40

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.67 during the day while it closed the day at $28.04. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM that C3 AI Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Delivering Secure, Reliable Generative AI Solutions to the Enterprise.

C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2023.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -9.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -22.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.52% and gained 150.58% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $3.26 billion, with 115.68 million shares outstanding and 99.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.10M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 11612685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.63, while it was recorded at 29.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.