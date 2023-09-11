Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $35

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.08%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Bank of America Hosts Virtual Electric Vehicle Show, Premiering September 8, 2023.

Innovative auto show features newest electric vehicles and in-depth discussions on the future of EV transportation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock dropped by -15.52%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.16. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.53 billion, with 8.04 billion shares outstanding and 7.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.22M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 36398060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 128.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.96, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading, and 31.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $147.47 billion, or 71.0% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.