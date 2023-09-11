AT&T Inc. [T] Stock trading around $14.40 per share: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.64%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM that AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

Tune in live or for replay as we webcast a chat with our CFO Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference on September 14, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, T stock dropped by -14.64%. The one-year AT&T Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.12. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.45 billion, with 7.18 billion shares outstanding and 7.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.94M shares, T stock reached a trading volume of 28273704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $18.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 14.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.91.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.28. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$51,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -0.51%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $57.6 billion, or 54.4% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.