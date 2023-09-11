Alembic Global Advisors slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, down -2.14%. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM that Virgin Galactic Completes Fourth Successful Spaceflight in Four Months.

Mission Flew Group of ‘Founder’ Astronauts, Among Virgin Galactic’s First Customers.

‘Galactic 04,’ the Company’s Next Commercial Spaceflight Planned for Early October.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is now -34.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPCE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.36 and lowest of $2.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.61, which means current price is +3.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.37M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 12914849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 220.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -32.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.