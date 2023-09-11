Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is 70.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $145.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Airbnb Inc. represents 635.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.74 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $143.18 to $146.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 9324874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $143.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.27, while it was recorded at 141.17 for the last single week of trading, and 117.62 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 22.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.