Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain 132.37% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.47 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Affirm Partners With Booking.com to Offer Travelers Increased Flexible Payment Options.

Travelers can book now and pay over time without any late or hidden fees.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms, to offer flexible payment options for travel bookings.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is now 132.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFRM Stock saw the intraday high of $22.55 and lowest of $21.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.26, which means current price is +155.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.16M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 11798030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 44.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.