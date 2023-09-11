1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] moved up 8.55: Why It’s Important

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, up 8.55%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 6:05 AM that 1847 Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Listing Deficiency.

1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) on August 31, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”).The Letter stated that because the Company’s common shares had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, which NYSE American determined to be a 30-trading day average of less than $0.20 per share. The Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its securities, which the staff determined to be until February 29, 2024. The Letter also noted that NYSE American may take an accelerated delisting action that would pre-empt the cure period in the event that the common stock trades at a level viewed to be abnormally low.The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common shares and the common shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “EFSH”. The Company’s receipt of the Letter does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.As previously disclosed on September 1, 2023, through a press release, in order to resolve the deficiency the Company will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common shares that will become effective on September 11, 2023. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on NYSE American under the symbol “EFSH” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 11, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the common shares following the reverse split will be 28252B887.The Company’s board took the action to implement the reverse split only after it received written notification from the NYSE American on August 31, 2023. The Company is a limited liability company, and under Delaware Law and the Company’s operating agreement, the board is authorized to effect a reverse stock split without shareholder approval or the need to make any filing in the state of Delaware. Out of an abundance of caution and what the Company believes to be in the best long-term interests of shareholders, the Board of Directors approved the reverse split on August 31, 2023, which it believes will allow the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented, “While we recognize the negative perception associated with a reverse split, each and every shareholder’s pro rata percentage will remain unchanged. Moreover, we believe the reverse split will reduce our float and make our shares more attractive to a broader universe of investors. As I stated last week, we remain on track to achieve $90 million in sales in 2023, not including our recently announced definitive agreement to acquire a premier consumer products company with over $20 million in sales for 2022. We have successfully restructured our convertible notes to eliminate the potential equity dilution, and we continue to strengthen our balance sheet. Moreover, our cash flow is improving, and we expect to resume dividends and opportunistically repurchase stock in the future. I remain 100% committed to driving returns for shareholders and plan to purchase additional shares in the open market, subject to limitations within the Company’s insider trading policy and applicable law, to further illustrate my extreme confidence in the outlook for the business.”About 1847 Holdings LLC1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings’ investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and

1847 Holdings LLC stock is now -95.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EFSH Stock saw the intraday high of $1.94 and lowest of $1.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.70, which means current price is +15.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, EFSH reached a trading volume of 9310962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

How has EFSH stock performed recently?

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.08. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -61.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1833, while it was recorded at 0.0854 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9913 for the last 200 days.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.45. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.76.

Return on Total Capital for EFSH is now -17.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -499.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,139.70. Additionally, EFSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57,499.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] managed to generate an average of -$1,693,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]

