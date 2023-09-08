why Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.10

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -1.72% or -0.78 points to close at $44.48 with a heavy trading volume of 5867497 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM that The League Launches “Be A GoalDigger” Campaign, Hailing GoalMates as the new Soulmates.

Inclusive of the global campaign, The League introduces a new feature that advances the rise of goal setting in dating.

The League, the dating app for ambitious and career-focused individuals, today announced the launch of its new campaign, Be a GoalDigger— alongside its newest feature, GoalMates – designed to celebrate goals and match members who share the same ones. With 98% of singles reporting goals and ambition as a turn on, and 90% calling a lack of support with personal goals a deal breaker1, the national campaign ushers in a new era of dating where goals and goal-setting take center stage.

It opened the trading session at $44.78, the shares rose to $45.815 and dropped to $43.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded 16.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 5867497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $56.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.94, while it was recorded at 45.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.87 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.