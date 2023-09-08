why Guardant Health Inc. [GH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.24

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] closed the trading session at $35.28 on 09/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.31, while the highest price level was $36.59. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Guardant Health Receives Coverage for Guardant Reveal™ from Geisinger Health Plan.

First blood-only liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease now covered for patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer.

Test used after surgery or curative treatment to inform physician decisions about adjuvant therapy and to monitor for disease progression, recurrence or relapse.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.71 percent and weekly performance of -11.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, GH reached to a volume of 3147757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $55.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.32.

GH stock trade performance evaluation

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.14, while it was recorded at 35.81 for the last single week of trading, and 32.53 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.98 and a Gross Margin at +64.88. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.61.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -31.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,275.31. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,238.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$365,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently in GH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.