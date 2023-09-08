why Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.10

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] slipped around -1.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.78 at the close of the session, down -4.63%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of shares of its Class A Common Stock. In addition, Dutch Bros expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of shares of its Class A Common Stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock is now -5.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BROS Stock saw the intraday high of $27.98 and lowest of $24.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.44, which means current price is +8.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 854.11K shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 3461148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $36.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.64, while it was recorded at 28.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.40 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.04 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.64.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 484.38. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 383.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of -$216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 44.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.