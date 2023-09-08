why Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.00

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] slipped around -4.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.81 at the close of the session, down -16.32%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:47 PM that Amkor Technology Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 10 million Shares of Common Stock by the Kim Family.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) (“Amkor” or the “Company”), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”) by 915 Investments, LP (the “selling stockholder”) at a public offering price of $24 per share. The selling stockholder is an investment vehicle for members of the family of James J. Kim, the founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amkor (the “Board”), and Susan Y. Kim, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board. The selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the selling stockholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder. Members of the Kim family and their affiliates will continue to own a majority of Amkor’s shares following the sale.

The selling stockholder has also entered into a lock-up agreement under which it has agreed that neither the selling stockholder nor any of its direct or indirect affiliates, other than the Company and its subsidiaries, will sell, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, any of its remaining shares of Common Stock for a period of 365 days after the date of the final prospectus, subject to certain exceptions. The Company has entered into a clear market provision pursuant to which it has agreed not to offer or otherwise sell shares of Common Stock for a period of 60 days after the date of the final prospectus, subject to certain exceptions.

Amkor Technology Inc. stock is now -4.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMKR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.37 and lowest of $22.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.38, which means current price is +11.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 908.09K shares, AMKR reached a trading volume of 8497456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AMKR stock performed recently?

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.27. With this latest performance, AMKR shares dropped by -17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.78, while it was recorded at 26.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.31 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +18.75. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 18.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.59. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to -10.85%.

Insider trade positions for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.