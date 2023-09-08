Wells Fargo lifts Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price plunged by -4.11 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN CITI’S 2023 GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY AND GEMS CONFERENCE.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., and Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., are scheduled to present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 5376149 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.43 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.40.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.35. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5166, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3536 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.