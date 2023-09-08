Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] price plunged by -4.67 percent to reach at -$1.23. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM that New Vishay Facility in Mexico Boosts Company’s Power Inductor Manufacturing Capacity.

Vishay La Laguna Set to Roll Out Commercial Product by Year’s End.

A sum of 3546837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 948.88K shares. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares reached a high of $25.50 and dropped to a low of $24.75 until finishing in the latest session at $25.13.

The one-year VSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.48. The average equity rating for VSH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

VSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, VSH shares dropped by -6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 26.61 for the last single week of trading, and 24.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.24. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.26.

Return on Total Capital for VSH is now 24.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.02. Additionally, VSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] managed to generate an average of $17,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

VSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to -11.90%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.