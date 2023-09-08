Wall Street Analyst Resumed ADT Inc. [ADT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.08 during the day while it closed the day at $5.82. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM that ADT to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7.

A live webcast and replay will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

ADT Inc. stock has also loss -10.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADT stock has declined by -7.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.19% and lost -35.83% year-on date.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $5.35 billion, with 912.33 million shares outstanding and 850.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 3655488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.