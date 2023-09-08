Wall Street Analyst Initiated Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CRVS] closed the trading session at $1.64 on 09/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.52, while the highest price level was $2.27. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Confirms Planned Initiation of Soquelitinib (CPI-818) Phase 3 Registrational Clinical Trial in Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma Following Meeting with FDA.

Plans to initiate soquelitinib potentially registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in Q1 2024.

Company to host conference call and webcast tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.94 percent and weekly performance of -29.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 573.23K shares, CRVS reached to a volume of 3102105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRVS shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

CRVS stock trade performance evaluation

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.00. With this latest performance, CRVS shares dropped by -23.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRVS is now -40.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.64. Additionally, CRVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] managed to generate an average of -$1,424,379 per employee.Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.