Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] loss -3.64% on the last trading session, reaching $36.84 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc represents 152.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.56 billion with the latest information. ST stock price has been found in the range of $36.76 to $37.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 3158142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $51.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 14.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ST stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.55, while it was recorded at 37.82 for the last single week of trading, and 44.52 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.78 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for ST is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.68. Additionally, ST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] managed to generate an average of $14,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]

The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.