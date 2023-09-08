Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.51 at the close of the session, down -2.27%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 6.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $12.725 and lowest of $12.4315 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.38, which means current price is +16.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3092920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.